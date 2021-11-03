Letter: Don't be blind to the dangerous virus

When I was a child in the early 1930s, my mother didn't believe in vaccinations and so, today's moms are reacting much like mothers did then! But in my case, my mother (born in 1890) didn't believe in doctors either, which was a common belief at that time also.

Although today's mothers typically take their children to see their family doctor, it is truly hard to understand why these same mothers won't follow the advice of their own doctors about the need for their children to be vaccinated!

I remember having measles, mumps, chicken pox and whooping cough – which I almost died from – and what I remember most is that I was always sick!

We know well that COVID has killed hundreds of thousands of people ... including children.

Not only parents but there are also thousands of our front line workers – police officers, firemen, health care workers and others – who are supposed to be dedicated to helping others. Instead they're blind to the truth and willing to succumb to what has no merit when compared to the deadly danger they're embracing!

I remember so very well that as a child I was sick all the time ... simply because of an unwillingness to believe the words of our scientific and medical professionals who are truly dedicated to saving lives! (It's amazing they found the cure for COVID this fast!)

What is so darn obvious is that it really is easier to believe lies over the truth and it's happening right now under our noses but the lies are certainly not believed by those who are wearing masks. They're known as the truth seekers!

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

