I recently did some research on the false commercials running on television about our U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. The ads claim Claudia does not support term limits, but that couldn’t be further from the truth based on her record in Congress. Congresswoman Tenney is currently and has always been a sponsor of the bill that this commercial supports. It really begs the question, who is funding this false attack against Claudia – Joe Biden? Nancy Pelosi? If this group really supported term limits, they would run an advertisement thanking Congresswoman Tenney for her commitment and leadership to term limits. Not only does Claudia support term limits in Washington DC, but she also supported them during her short time in Albany. The special interest groups running this commercial are lying to voters and are not even from New York. I wish we had more political leaders like Claudia Tenney who are willing to fight back against Washington DC Special interests and standup for term limits and our constitution. Voters deserve to know the truth, and that is – Claudia Tenney always has supported term limits. Remember, it’s much easier to fool someone, than convince someone they’ve been fooled. Don’t be fooled by the lies.