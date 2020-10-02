Letter: Don't be fooled by misguided advice

You might already know that what comedians say about politicians is said in jest, right? But did you also know that networks often struggle to figure out the right way to cover any president when they're in office ... and especially the Trump administration?
It appears that it's the political satirists like Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, Seth Meyers and John Oliver might have demonstrated best why their comedy can be a powerful antidote to the unusual behavior of President Trump.
After all, it's the political comedians who continue to prove that the world is (sometimes) a funny place. (Even Charlie Chaplin, the greatest comic of all times, said, “We used to have empires run by emperors, then kingdoms run by kings, now we have Countries ... ”)
As a member of the clergy, I've never been bombarded with political mailings from evangelical organizations like I have had this time.
It was the contents of a letter from Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, that was a bit of surprise! In it he cites the words of Bill Maher in his letter as being “sick and evil” because Maher had said, “he hopes for the bottom to fall out … it's one way you get rid of Trump!”
Reed elaborates on Maher's remarks as proof that “the Left is happy to destroy the country, if it helps them win power.”
The F&FC has sent out thousands of their letters to their membership, planning to also “register millions of evangelical voters and put literature in more than 117,000 churches” and it's based on a comedian's comments!
The likelihood is that the vast majority of the evangelicals who read the mailings will probably not realize a comedian is being quoted, not some important figure head within the Democratic Party who are being referred to by Evangelicals as "the Left."
Hearing the words said by any comedian, Chaplin would simply kick his cane, scratch his back side and shuffle off, proving once more that there are “more fools than the wise”!
The Rev. Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
