Letter: Don't be fooled by misguided advice

You might already know that what comedians say about politicians is said in jest, right? But did you also know that networks often struggle to figure out the right way to cover any president when they're in office ... and especially the Trump administration?

It appears that it's the political satirists like Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, Seth Meyers and John Oliver might have demonstrated best why their comedy can be a powerful antidote to the unusual behavior of President Trump.

After all, it's the political comedians who continue to prove that the world is (sometimes) a funny place. (Even Charlie Chaplin, the greatest comic of all times, said, “We used to have empires run by emperors, then kingdoms run by kings, now we have Countries ... ”)

As a member of the clergy, I've never been bombarded with political mailings from evangelical organizations like I have had this time.

It was the contents of a letter from Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, that was a bit of surprise! In it he cites the words of Bill Maher in his letter as being “sick and evil” because Maher had said, “he hopes for the bottom to fall out … it's one way you get rid of Trump!”