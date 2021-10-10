Letter: Don't be fooled by Trump propaganda

Nearly a year after the 2020 presidential election, some folks still question the outcome. Republican members of Congress and individual states continued to engage in numerous attempts to overturn the results of the election by filing 63 lawsuits in several states, all of which were withdrawn or dismissed. Many of those that were dissolved were by Trump-appointed judges. Why? Because they had little or no merit. To this day, Trump supporters continue to spew the same lies and misinformation that were alleged in those lawsuits. They believe that if they continue to say it, you will believe it is true. Don't be duped by this propaganda and brainwashing.