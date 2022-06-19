Letter: Don't be indifferent about voting this year

First, it has been said by GOP lately that the AR-15 is needed to kill prairie dogs, raccoons, wild boars and varmints. Ask Siri and you’ll get “troublesome wild animal” to be followed up by “a troublesome mischievous person, especially a child.” So this is why we have school shootings?

The GOP, including Rep. Katko, self-proclaimed federal prosecutor, says that the most recent bills were “overly broad provisions with the potential to infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners in their own homes.” Some examples are safe storage of firearms, restrictions of magazine capacities. I would think a responsible gun owner of multiple caliber weapons knows the carnage each weapon is capable of.

But the GOP elected officials want to insert themselves into a woman’s private doctor’s appointment just in case the word “abortion” is discussed.

To shift gears, the right, McConnell, McCarthy and Stefanik, want the government to go backwards with voter suppression and reproductive rights taken away from women. HIPPA will be reversed in some form at any or all women’s health clinics, facilities and centers because insurance companies will be forced to disclose a woman’s appointment regarding reproductive issues. Then there are those who whistle blow on any woman seeking an abortion across state lines for rewards.

The GOP is no longer the party it once was. It can be said about the Democratic Party also. But one constant is the Second Amendment, which will always be a problem in this country. The rights of all people will never be equally protected under law.

So long as there are the DJ Trumps, Marjorie Taylor Greenes, Lauren Boeberts, Jim Jordans, the entire Fox News company and so many others, we will not be unified within government when it comes to the integrity of our future generations unless we all vote in the primaries and general elections in November. Make noise and “good trouble.” Our children are depending on it!

For us New Yorkers, conspiracy theorist Carl Paladino running in the new 23rd district cannot represent our neighbors. His behavior is that of a predator, lying misogynist, racist and mentally unstable, just like Trump!

R.L. Searles

Sennett

