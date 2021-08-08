Letter: Don't believe claims of socialism

Today's "conservative-Republicans" have done a masterful job of brainwashing and hoodwinking many Americans into believing that the national Democrats are now some kind of "socialists."

We now have a No. 1 best-seller on the non-fiction list titled "American Marxist" (written by Mark Levin) with a picture of a hammer and a sickle on the cover. This would be laughable if it wasn't so pathetic. Because with respect to their political and economic views, most of my fellow Democrats have views that are closer to those of Groucho Marx than they are to Karl Marx.

Please read the article titled "Bernie Sanders Isn't A Socialist" by Paul Krugman, which you can find online. It appeared in the Feb. 13, 2020, issue of The New York Times. Krugman won the 2008 Nobel Prize in Economics, so it is safe to say that what he says about this is much more credible and believable than what a right-wing Fox News fanatic and extremist like Mark Levin says.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester

