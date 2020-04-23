Letter: Don't blame WHO over U.S. failings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m writing in response to John Katko’s defense of President Trump's decision to defund the World Health Organization.

Very simply, we have the worlds greatest intelligence infrastructure. We knew every single move and word that was occurring around Wuhan in November and December. Our spies, our satellites, our software is built to alert us to threats exactly such as this. And to believe that they failed us, to believe that we are reliant upon the WHO, is to be beyond naive.

Simply said. We had the information. What we did with it is another matter.

But to blame an organization for what we pay our own billions of dollars to gather is nonsense.

Blaming our losses on others is weak.

Finding out why we didn’t know is critical. If we did know and nothing was done is also important.

John Miller

Aurora

