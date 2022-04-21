Letter: Don't cancel the free flow of ideas

In response to Mr. Fitzmaurice's letter of April 17 regarding his request that The Citizen drop the Goodman/Moynihan column for content:
Wow. So much to unpack there. First Amendment? Cancel culture? Free press? I may disagree with what you say but will defend to my death your right to say it? If none of this matters to Mr. Fitzmaurice perhaps he should move to the free state of Florida and join Governor DeSantis's book burning committee. Please everyone, think hard and be careful what you wish for. You just might get it.
Carl Cuipylo
Ponte Vedra, Florida