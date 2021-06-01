Letter: Don't change Auburn school name

I do not want the name of Auburn High school changed. It has been Auburn for over 100 years. The Auburn homeowner, taxpayer and alumni are very proud of the academics and sports teams.

At one time there were three high schools: East High, Central High and West High. They were always referred to as Auburn. Our sports teams, the Auburn Maroons, were made up of those three high schools.

The group of 30 and the Auburn board of education should spend their time and energy on more important issues such as getting our children safely back to school full-time.

George Schmid

Auburn

