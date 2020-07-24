Letter: Don't destroy in George Floyd's name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justice is blind — but the forces of evil who have taken the death of George Floyd and escalated it to a senseless conclusion is alive and well.

Stop and think, looters. Can you not see that you are being duped and manipulated into destroying your own neighborhoods and in the end destroying your life?

They enter into your neighborhood and when they have completed their mission, move on to other fertile grounds where they can sow their seeds of anarchy, which is the absence of government — lawless confusion and political disorder.

My deepest condolences to the Floyd family as they have been a voice of reason.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

