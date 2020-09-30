Letter: Don't ignore our country's history

I am a white male in America. This comes with privilege. I didn't ask for it but I have benefited from it. It's important that I recognize it.

I was taught in school about how my ancestors came to America to escape persecution and in search of freedom, taught that we started our own nation based on freedom and democracy. What wasn't a major part of my education was the fact that we displaced a long running democratic nation in the fervor of establishing our own. Another overlooked or underplayed part of our nation's history in my early education was the part that slavery played in the "building" of this country.

This new nation started out to be free and democratic but only for white, male landowners. Let's, at the very least, make that clear.

Slaves were not only kept in the South; oppression was rampant up North as well. The white men that came to this land from Europe took "their" land from Native Americans and took the the freedom of countless African people for the labor to build it. These "liberties" went on for hundreds of years, taking many forms, sometimes worse than the previous. There are far too many examples to list. I can only wonder what my life and that of my offspring would have been like if I were born under these harsh, limiting restraints. It's hard to think about.