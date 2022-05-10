Letter: Don't ignore the importance of buildings

It’s strange the way I think of buildings as having feelings. This is especially true of homes, schools and churches. They say “if walls could talk.” I believe they would have a lot to say. The happenings in our buildings create such a history. It brings about laughter, tears, smiles, frowns. I know it’s not the stone, mortar and wood that creates these feelings but instead it is the people who make up the family whether blood related or not. Houses are where newborns bring life and where people leave their lives, and their souls continue to the hereafter. Rooms are remembered as belonging to certain individuals or hold a title such as kitchen, dining room, or parlor. And then there’s the “necessary room” which can be tagged “Grand Central Station” as everyone is “lined up” to use it. Of course, we have moved up and on from the days of a “back house” to indoor plumbing, and going from the joy of one bathroom to now required three bathrooms in any established family home. The strange thing is a house now accommodates less generations living together, memories are different, and “feelings for one’s home” has worn out its welcome.