Letter: Don't let Trump manipulate democracy

This letter could get me imprisoned one day ... nevertheless I must put into writing what my crystal ball is telling me what might be so! (I'm kidding, I really don't have a crystal ball!)

As a member of the clergy, I often find that most people are in agreement that as believers there's a level of awareness of "infinite wisdom" when referring to God. Most are also in agreement that as believers, all lives matter, which would include Black lives.

The Catholic Church made a number of crucial mistakes at the Council of Nicea. (Go to the Wikipedia website for an insight of what occurred at their 425 AD meeting: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Council_of_Nicaea. Not mentioned on the website but is in the full record is the belief in reincarnation was taken out! It is also referred to as: Karma.) Perhaps one might contemplate then what today's Bible says about "reaping what you sow." Go to Galatians 6:7 – “Do not be deceived: A man reaps what he sows.” (For further clarification: https://www.gotquestions.org/you-reap-what-you-sow.html)