Letter: Don't let Trump manipulate democracy

This letter could get me imprisoned one day ... nevertheless I must put into writing what my crystal ball is telling me what might be so! (I'm kidding, I really don't have a crystal ball!)
As a member of the clergy, I often find that most people are in agreement that as believers there's a level of awareness of "infinite wisdom" when referring to God. Most are also in agreement that as believers, all lives matter, which would include Black lives.
The Catholic Church made a number of crucial mistakes at the Council of Nicea. (Go to the Wikipedia website for an insight of what occurred at their 425 AD meeting: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Council_of_Nicaea. Not mentioned on the website but is in the full record is the belief in reincarnation was taken out! It is also referred to as: Karma.) Perhaps one might contemplate then what today's Bible says about "reaping what you sow." Go to Galatians 6:7 – “Do not be deceived: A man reaps what he sows.” (For further clarification: https://www.gotquestions.org/you-reap-what-you-sow.html)
The several weeks of peaceful demonstrations across the country are now being interrupted by those who are using the opportunity to loot and pilfer instead! As a result we're now hearing a president threatening to call for Marshall Law to stop the destruction! (Of course the looting has to stop!) However, it's important to note that to-date he's made no show of support for the Black Lives Matter' movement. So maybe – just maybe – by sending in federal troops (who are not arresting the looters but are instead, harassing the peaceful demonstrators) the president could enact Marshall Law and that would cancel the election and he could then continue to remain as president.
What's important to recognize is that those doing the looting and pilfering (often carrying guns) are mentally ill people who seriously need to be put into mental facilities where they can get proper treatment. (And, with the number of empty prisons that can be converted into mental health facilities, there could be a place where we can put them for that treatment!)
We're being blind-sided because of this COVID-19 epidemic and it's got us so blind-sided that we're not seeing how this president is manipulating our democracy!
Rev. Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!