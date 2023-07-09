In his column, "What's in a name," concerning mascot decisions for Southern Cayuga and Weedsport schools, Justin Ritzel uses a dictionary definition of "Warrior" in a weak attempt to defend the word's use in the absence of Native Americans imagery. In fact, he seems to suggest that it is OK for a term defined as "those engaged in war" to be used as a school slogan. Since when do sports and other school-related competitive activities come anything close to warfare? Do we routinely refer to our U.S. soldiers as warriors? Not normally.