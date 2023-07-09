In his column, "What's in a name," concerning mascot decisions for Southern Cayuga and Weedsport schools, Justin Ritzel uses a dictionary definition of "Warrior" in a weak attempt to defend the word's use in the absence of Native Americans imagery. In fact, he seems to suggest that it is OK for a term defined as "those engaged in war" to be used as a school slogan. Since when do sports and other school-related competitive activities come anything close to warfare? Do we routinely refer to our U.S. soldiers as warriors? Not normally.
The terms warriors and chiefs are historically and culturally closely identified with Native Americans. Furthermore, eliminating words depicting warfare and violence from school slogans is a positive step forward for our society. There is enough violence in the world and in our communities. Language that draws parallels between healthy, school-related competition and warfare needs to be swept into the dustbins of our cultural history.
Judy Holmes
Syracuse