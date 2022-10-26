Letter: Don't overlook importance of voting

"The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men (and women) to do nothing."

Jan. 14, 2016, was the year, where after three votes over 10 years, voters in the Auburn Enlarged School District finally approved a $2.8 million plan to install artificial turf at Holland Stadium. That's neither here nor there. The point is that one of those budget proposals was defeated by only one vote.

I remember voting in that election, pulling the lever on the cloth canopy ensuring a sense of quiet privacy that instilled in me a sense of sacredness.

From the beginnings of our nation, including a Civil War, the earlier Civil Rights era, World War II and the most recent very questionable election results, I remember those who fought and even died with a faith in our Republic and a confidence in our voting system.

Today I urge those 70-plus million whose faith has been shaken, not to surrender to a cynical apathy and underestimate the worth of an individual. Freedom comes at a cost and its preservation takes vigilance and work. We can turn back the insanity in an upside down world and preserve the best of the past as we make positive changes into the future. Vote Nov. 8!

Thomas Longley

Auburn