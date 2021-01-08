Letter: Don't overlook pets as the pandemic drags on

The COVID pandemic has changed the way we live our lives on global, national and local levels. Our work, leisure time, our families, our faith, the economy and the mental health of many people is tested daily. Every day we see articles in the news and on social media in regards to mental illness and substance abuse; both of these health issues are at all time high rates.
While we applaud anyone that take the step to seek treatment for mental health issues or substance abuse, there is yet another dark side to both of these illnesses. Many time inpatient treatment for mental illness or substance abuse can happen very quickly and consideration for the care of pets in the home is forgotten. Since the beginning of the pandemic animal shelters across the country have seen an increase in adoptions and also a huge uptick in the cases of abandonment/abuse of animals many times due to people being hospitalized for a variety of reasons; COVID, mental illness and substance abuse are at the top of that list. Sadly enough, pets are many times forgotten in all of the turmoil of our daily lives.
All professionals in health care, social services and law enforcement have had to reinvent themselves and how they interact with the public due to COVID. It is one of the primary functions of law enforcement to be proactive and not reactive to most situations and we have done our best to respond to the many complaints we have received in the past year.
So ... we are asking the public if you are experiencing a situation where a family member or someone you know is hospitalized, has pets and no arrangements have been made for their care, please help them help their pets by arranging for daily care. If need be reach out to your local animal shelter and ask about resources on a local level so no permanent harm befalls the animals. It only takes a little time to just be kind.
For general info call the FLSPCA at (315) 253-5841 or animal cruelty at (315) 707-8147 or call 911 in an emergency.
Thomas W. Adessa
Auburn
Thomas W. Adessa is a humane law enforcement officer with the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York in Auburn.