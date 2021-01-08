Letter: Don't overlook pets as the pandemic drags on

The COVID pandemic has changed the way we live our lives on global, national and local levels. Our work, leisure time, our families, our faith, the economy and the mental health of many people is tested daily. Every day we see articles in the news and on social media in regards to mental illness and substance abuse; both of these health issues are at all time high rates.

While we applaud anyone that take the step to seek treatment for mental health issues or substance abuse, there is yet another dark side to both of these illnesses. Many time inpatient treatment for mental illness or substance abuse can happen very quickly and consideration for the care of pets in the home is forgotten. Since the beginning of the pandemic animal shelters across the country have seen an increase in adoptions and also a huge uptick in the cases of abandonment/abuse of animals many times due to people being hospitalized for a variety of reasons; COVID, mental illness and substance abuse are at the top of that list. Sadly enough, pets are many times forgotten in all of the turmoil of our daily lives.