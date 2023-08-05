Most folks may not realize that we live among the “largest spring-fed lakes” in the world!

In the very early '70s, I attended a number of workshops in Ithaca. Several speakers were affiliated with either Cornell University or Ithaca College. (I've forgotten most of their names and my notes have long-ago been thrown away.) What is remembered mostly is what they talked about.

One lecture that I recall was a talk by two professors. One was from the History Department of Cornell (Dr. Fredrick Foos) and the other, the Geology Department … whose name I've forgotten. They spoke about the significance of the Finger Lakes, and more importantly … the drought that occurred a few centuries prior to the arrival of Christopher Columbus to America.

According to their research, “there was a severe drought that lasted for over two decades and Native Americans migrated to the region from what is Maine, the Carolinas, as well as Ohio.”

At about this same time, I heard about the efforts by a group of local citizens who were taking steps to prevent the fluoridation of Auburn's water supply. Members were speaking before a number of citizen groups and some wrote articles in the local newspaper. Fortunately our efforts were listened to and the referendum was defeated by a 3 to 1 vote! (We need to be reminded of this!)

Soon after I moved to California in 1989 to pursue my graduate studies, I learned that Santa Cruz was facing the same dilemma. (With a knowledge of the side-effects of the fluoride being pushed by the chemical companies, I felt I could get enough interest in forming a committee to raise the awareness of “the dangerous side-effects of what was a by-product of the aluminum industry.”)

"Too Close To Call” is the headlines of the Santa Cruz newspaper, dated 4/28/97.

We won by a margin of 10 to 1! (How fortunate that I was able to find help from several members of the faculty at the University of California's college in Santa Cruz.)

Most people are aware of the recent efforts to replace the remaining lead pipes in the county. (Hopefully the lead-pipes going into the prison will finally be replaced!)

Senator Paul Simon's book – “Tapped Out” warns also of drought! He writes: “in order to avert a devastating natural disaster, we need to heed the importance of water.”

Another short sermon!

Rev. Joyce Smith, N.D.

Auburn