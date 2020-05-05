Letter: Don't put personal greed over human need

The peril and destruction of COVID-19 has unearthed another infectious social plague — greed! Never could there have been a wilder imagination that in the midst of a potential destroyer of humanity the plight for our longevity rests in the minds of small business owners. The choice to operate for the purpose of wealth over health has become evident! Embarrassing as it might seem, even the doctoral powers of this nation have implicated a watered-down social diagnosis, denoting that if hair salon owners can find a way to render service and still maintain 6 feet of distancing — to go for it! This pseudo-display of medical professional intuitiveness, that unfortunately treads the line of incompetence, preys on and persuades the most vulnerable among us.

We are still fighting in the nucleus of a social-triage with apparent business acumen of owners driven by shady justification to operate and questionable contingencies in battling COVID. Some owners have disregarded governmental sanctions that stipulate the closure of all non-essential businesses, but operate anyway; only to place the lives and health of their workers in direct line-of-fire to this virus. What kind of person does this? Are there no scruples left in the world? We have happened upon dark ages — when capitalism has induced such a degrading social enigma. The crippling aspect of this dilemma in our society is the vulnerability of employees and their need to survive. Business owners carry the wealth and have funds set aside along with governmental stimulus. The average employee of small businesses are minorities that don’t have savings and live paycheck to paycheck. Has society been reduced to the parameters and despicable callings of slavery again?