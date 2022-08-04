Letter: Don't put your faith in the lottery

We've all seen magicians perform and are reminded that we can be easily fooled by a magician's tricks.

But there's a trick we may be being exposed to on a regular basis by the state's lottery that is blind-siding us. And so, maybe we need to wake up folks to what might be possible? And, are we being tricked?

Perhaps we need to be reminded also that today's computers are capable of doing what is beyond the understanding of most folks ... even me.

However, I'm exposed to a few pretty darn smart computer experts. And so, when I ask “what a computer can do?” I'm told “just about anything!”

And since the Bible says in Matthew 19:26 that “all things are possible” … then it must be so! (It's now time to get to the point of my letter, right?)

I ask the computer expert: “if after all the millions – and even more millions – of sequences of numbers are put into the state's computer, can the computer be asked, 'what numbers in a sequence – have NOT been asked?'”

And guess what? The "expert" says that “the question can be programmed ... getting the sequence(s) that have not been asked ... and when asked, it gives the sequence(s).”

The next step is an easy one ... the balls could be fixed to fall in the sequence they're supposed to.

It's obvious (indeed) that the lottery is really a very big money maker for the state!

We all know that ... and agree.

And maybe I'm a darn fool for believing that the state might be blind-siding us. I could be so very wrong to even think that it's possible that they would do such a thing. It has to be legit! (Our minds play tricks on us at times, as most of us know! It's playing a trick on me right now ... after all, I'm a senior and we have more "senior moments" than we want to have!)

But I do believe in the man upstairs and so, let me tell you that if he wants someone to win, then the person only “need(s) to ask ... in order to receive.” (John 15:7)

Let me also remind you that since it only takes one ticket to win and if he wants you to win, then you only need to buy just one ticket!

End of sermon.

Rev. Joyce Smith

Auburn