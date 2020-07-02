Letter: Don't rush to judge Legislator Dennison

My letter is in response to the rebuke of Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison.
This country has gone a long way to right the wrongs of the past. This includes efforts by police to diversify their departments and do community outreach.
Racism is still among us, and absolutely should be opposed, but this is a much better place for all in 2020 than in 1965.
But you would never know it from the current narrative. It is as if someone has reset the clock and we are back in 1965 again. The narrative says we are a country of systemic racism even though that is no longer the case.
This narrative, and the one-sided rebuke of any who question it, does nothing to meaningfully advance the cause of racial justice in the country.
I would recommend that people read the writings of Black scholars such as Thomas Sowell and Dr. Walter E. Williams.
They explain that severe racism is a thing of the past and that what negatively affects Black America now are things like kids in major big cities effectively being denied their civil rights to a decent education because of the poor quality of major big city schools.
Additionally, studies by journalist Heather Mac Donald that deal with real data show that there simply is not an epidemic of police killings of Black people in the year 2020, in a country of over 320 million people.
The current narrative is one-sided, overwhelming and unfair.
If people who are not racist take issue with the narrative, they get severe backlash, as Mr. Dennison did. They are told they are racist. They are told they are engaging in tropes and ignoring history. They are told they are “dividing us.” An article in The Citizen carried a headline which irresponsibly labeled Mr. Dennison’s comments as racist. Black scholars such as Dr. Williams have been called Uncle Toms.
This backlash is divisive and accuses people of being things they are not. It diverts attention from problems (such as big city schools) that damage people’s lives.
To the people issuing all the backlash: Please step back, do some reading and educating of yourselves on these issues, and don’t be so quick to judge others and tune out what they are trying to say.
Steve Chermak
Auburn
