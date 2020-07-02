Letter: Don't rush to judge Legislator Dennison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My letter is in response to the rebuke of Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison.

This country has gone a long way to right the wrongs of the past. This includes efforts by police to diversify their departments and do community outreach.

Racism is still among us, and absolutely should be opposed, but this is a much better place for all in 2020 than in 1965.

But you would never know it from the current narrative. It is as if someone has reset the clock and we are back in 1965 again. The narrative says we are a country of systemic racism even though that is no longer the case.

This narrative, and the one-sided rebuke of any who question it, does nothing to meaningfully advance the cause of racial justice in the country.

I would recommend that people read the writings of Black scholars such as Thomas Sowell and Dr. Walter E. Williams.

They explain that severe racism is a thing of the past and that what negatively affects Black America now are things like kids in major big cities effectively being denied their civil rights to a decent education because of the poor quality of major big city schools.