Letter: Don't waste money on a football stadium

Regarding money for a football stadium, to begin with, money for this is stupid, irresponsible, idiotic, dumb, especially at a time when we are in the midst of a virus worse than anything mankind has experienced.

The money could be used for much-better uses: medical research, help for our children, our elderly, senior citizens, and especially, for our hospitals, etc., etc., teachers and schools, high schools and universities.

Those who propose spending money on sports stadiums are short-sighted and idiotic. What if the Buffalo team moves out of Buffalo? So what. The sun will still rise in the East and set in the West. The world will not end.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn

