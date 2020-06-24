Letter: Don't waste time judging people
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Don't waste time judging people

{{featured_button_text}}

Like a seed tenderly planted and fed to become a beautiful flower, a baby is a human from the moment of its conception.

A quote from "Trees", a poem written by Joyce Kilmer:

Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree.

We should spend time correcting our own faults and then we will have no time to judge, criticize and condemn others.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News