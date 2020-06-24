Letter: Don't waste time judging people

Like a seed tenderly planted and fed to become a beautiful flower, a baby is a human from the moment of its conception.
A quote from "Trees", a poem written by Joyce Kilmer:
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree.
We should spend time correcting our own faults and then we will have no time to judge, criticize and condemn others.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!