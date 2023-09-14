Trump was impeached the 1st time by the House, but not convicted by the Senate in 2017, for “abuse of power and obstruction of justice” for having talked to Ukraine’s President Zelensky. Yet we know in 2016, Biden got Ukrainian’s honest prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, fired because Shokin was ready to charge the Bidens with corruption. VP Biden went ahead and threatened to “withhold” a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine if it did not fire Prosecutor Shokin. Recently, Shokin stated President Biden is corrupt because he used his “power” to fire him to prevent anyone from being criminally charged. Hunter went on to get paid millions by Ukraine’s Burisma and continued to sell influence in China.

Democrat-led media detests “fascist” (their adjective) Trump, but now we believe he has been incorrectly indicted for crimes he did not commit; he was not convicted in the Senate for either impeachment. You may hate Trump, but we cannot try anyone in the court of public opinion without setting dangerous precedent. Allen Dershowitz, a Democrat, and lawyer, who dislikes Trump and his policies, wrote the bestseller “Get Trump”, 2023. He claims Trump haters believe he is so evil that they will use “ignoble means” to make him unelectable, misapplying of the 14th Amendment ratified in 1868 to stop Confederates from holding office. Because Trump is “different”, a “different standard is justified”. Sandy Berger and Hillary Clinton took classified documents, yet they were not prosecuted. There has been a double standard of justice based on partisan politics. Trump is just a man standing in the way of progress of Democracy and the military suppliers of war.

“Get Trump” demands targeting even Trump’s lawyers which attacks the Sixth Amendment to “effect assistance of counsel”. Dershowitz writes, “I defend his (Trump’s) constitutional rights.” So, Democrat Dershowitz is now marked a turncoat, yet he believes his constitutional views have always been about “civil liberties for all.”

Look at the raid on Trump’s home Mar-a-Lago, yet no raid of Biden’s home! Totalitarian Democrats have cost Trump millions all at (our) taxpayer’s expense. Has Trump been allowed “equal protection, due process, and treated fairly by the Department of Justice”? Dershowitz thinks not! A new Emerson poll shows Black voters are increasingly supportive of Trump from 8% in 2016 to 20% today. They see the real “election-interference” is Biden’s doing, to shackle Trump from running. Please pray for America!

Lawrence Netti

Auburn