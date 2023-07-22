Our first born had a medical issue that Doc was asked to treat. It was determined that surgery at age 2 would be appropriate, one reason being that he would not remember the experience. On the day of surgery Doc reappeared in the waiting room to tell us that, as he got prepared, he realized that the situation was more serious than first thought. He made arrangements to send us to Virginia to consult with his mentor, Dr. Charley Devine, the man who taught Doc. In Virginia we met parents and children who were on their second, third, fourth and even fifth surgery, to try and fix a situation that other surgeons had made worse by not recognizing the seriousness. It was then that I realized what Doc had done for us, a young family that he didn’t know. He put our son’s well-being above any other consideration. From that moment on he could do no wrong with me.