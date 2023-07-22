Like many in Auburn and beyond, I was saddened to hear of the passing of a giant, Dr. Pat Buttarazzi. Many of us have a Doc story to relate. Here’s mine.
Our first born had a medical issue that Doc was asked to treat. It was determined that surgery at age 2 would be appropriate, one reason being that he would not remember the experience. On the day of surgery Doc reappeared in the waiting room to tell us that, as he got prepared, he realized that the situation was more serious than first thought. He made arrangements to send us to Virginia to consult with his mentor, Dr. Charley Devine, the man who taught Doc. In Virginia we met parents and children who were on their second, third, fourth and even fifth surgery, to try and fix a situation that other surgeons had made worse by not recognizing the seriousness. It was then that I realized what Doc had done for us, a young family that he didn’t know. He put our son’s well-being above any other consideration. From that moment on he could do no wrong with me.
People are also reading…
In later years it was fun to be Doc’s next-door neighbor and hear jokes that for some reason Alice would not stick around to hear. And although range balls from Owasco Country Club were found on his property, Doc said he didn’t know anything about them, and I believe him.
To Alice, his children, and their children, and all his extended family, my deepest and sincere condolences on Doc’s passing, and may you take solace in the memories of his full and colorful life.
Kevin Hoey Sr.
Sennett