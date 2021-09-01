Letter: Drive the Taliban out of Afghanistan

The government of the United States after 20 years has pulled out of Afghanistan. I strongly believe this is a huge mistake, and I'll tell you why. When George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan it was to try to get Bin Laden. That is true. Also the Taliban had been training terrorist groups hiding Bin Laden. This happened right after the 9/11 attacks. Bush did the right thing. He said we are at war. He was right, we still are at war with Taliban Islamic forces.

Let's get one thing straight, the Islamic, Taliban, Bin Laden forces hate us because we support the country of Israel. Anyone that supports Israel, they want to kill them all. Afghanistan is a very mountainous country. That's why they just go back in the mountains and wait for you. The USA drove the Taliban out of cities at a price of 2,440 American lives, and men and women being wounded and having PTSD problems. I support the men and women is uniform and always will. They kept us safe here at home.