Letter: Drive the Taliban out of Afghanistan

The government of the United States after 20 years has pulled out of Afghanistan. I strongly believe this is a huge mistake, and I'll tell you why. When George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan it was to try to get Bin Laden. That is true. Also the Taliban had been training terrorist groups hiding Bin Laden. This happened right after the 9/11 attacks. Bush did the right thing. He said we are at war. He was right, we still are at war with Taliban Islamic forces.
Let's get one thing straight, the Islamic, Taliban, Bin Laden forces hate us because we support the country of Israel. Anyone that supports Israel, they want to kill them all. Afghanistan is a very mountainous country. That's why they just go back in the mountains and wait for you. The USA drove the Taliban out of cities at a price of 2,440 American lives, and men and women being wounded and having PTSD problems. I support the men and women is uniform and always will. They kept us safe here at home.
I disagree with President Biden pulling out. I believe we should have kept 20,000 men at a permanent base to keep the Taliban in check. His inaction has been a disaster. To let these blood-thirsty terrorists take this country over is a total disgrace. We had to go to Iraq twice to keep the Taliban in check, and we may need to do the same thing here. They will plan another attack against us. Former President Donald Trump made a deal with the Taliban to pull out by Aug. 31, 2021. Secretary Pompeo, too. How stupid is that? If Trump was president he would do the same thing.
Our foreign policy has been seriously damaged. A lot of Afghan people are going to be left behind. The Taliban will kill them all. The women will be totally mistreated. The Afghan government soldiers have failed to defend their country. A big letdown. They had our equipment, guns and technology resources. The Taliban will use it against us. They will plan another attack. I strongly believe we should go back in there and drive the Taliban back out.
Don't trust those people on anything, they are worse than the Communist countries are. Many Americans ares still there. Get them out and get the Afghans who helped us out. The federal government has to decide when to go to war. These endless wars never seem to end. Let's hope and pray we get the rest of the Americans out and the Afghans who helped us.
God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer