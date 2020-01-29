Letter: Driver kept going after accident

I am reaching out to the community for help. On Friday, Jan. 17, at approximately 4 p.m., my son was driving my car and was rear ended at the intersection of Seymour Street and North Street (by K&S Car Wash). He was struck in the back end of the car by a black pickup, driven by a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old. The driver of the pickup sped off down Seymour Street. He never bothered to stop to see if my son was hurt. One good Samaritan and his daughter stopped to make sure he was not injured. If anyone has any information as to who this hit-and-run driver was, please notify the Auburn Police Department. Please do the right thing.