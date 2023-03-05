My 16 year-old grandson, a 10th grader at HanConibal Central School, is in the NYS Pathways in Technology (NYS P-Tech) program at Oswego County CiTi BOCES, Mexico. The intent of this program is for the students to graduate with a high school diploma, potentially an associate’s degree and employment with a local business partner.

In January, my grandson was handed an ultimatum letter from P-Tech to get the COVID-19 vaccination by April 1 or he will be exited from the program. SUNY requires that students adhere to the vaccine requirements; that is, per SUNY policy dated 9/9/2022, “all students who intend to engage in-person at a SUNY campus or facility must receive a COVID-19 vaccination”; however, this NYS directive “does not apply to faculty and staff.”

So, the SUNY Onondaga Community College students are required to have the vaccination, but the staff are not? I will bet that most readers have no idea of this double standard which has multiple consequences. First of all, my grandson has to make this life-altering decision. My understanding is that there are 10 other classmates (of about 40) who also received this ultimatum letter. If these students drop out of the program, this is a loss of a potentially good-paying local job for the students and the loss the taxpayers’ money that has funded the program.

I have reached out to multiple lawmakers with this hypocrisy. Assemblyman Will Barclay wrote a letter to SUNY Chancellor King in January; to date, there has been no response. On 2/28/23, the Cayuga County Legislature passed a resolution, presented by Legislator James Basile and Legislator Andrew Dennison, requesting that SUNY amend or remove its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

I have spoken with county legislators from Cayuga County, Oswego County, Onondaga County. I have spoken with the P-Tech principal, BOCES superintendent, as well as any one else who would listen to my dilemma of helping my grandson pursue his goal.

If you see this as a double-standard and/or perhaps you know of someone who has had to make this same decision – get the COVID vaccine or forfeit going to a SUNY college, please contact your local lawmakers. If you don’t contact them, they assume that all is well and there are no concerns.

Joan Kelley

Sterling