Letter: Dropping school name debate the right move

HIT: To the Auburn school board for ending the renaming Auburn High School initiative. It didn’t and doesn't make sense to change AHS name for the sake of change alone, especially noticing the legal challenges mentioned in The Citizen’s article and knowing there are unnecessary costs involved.

In the spirit of community, if we absolutely need another memorial to our beloved icon Harriet Tubman, can't we find a new creative, already unnamed project to do so? Then everyone would be well served as one unified community. ... Wouldn't that be nice progress for all?