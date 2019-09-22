I am writing in response to the article “Cuomo aims to combat opioid crisis.” I am pleased to hear that New York state is also following other states' precedence in suing the pharmaceutical companies as an effort for the companies to take responsibility, financially, in this horrendous opioid crisis. However, I also must ponder when New York state will take more of a stand in actually working to address saving the lives of the people effected from this disease. You see, my sister was one of these people effected, about 10 years ago having become a heroin addict. Two years ago, she finally started the Vivitrol shot, which changed her life. My sister lived her best life during this time. My sister then broke her leg, and in a moment of weakness because of pain, relapsed five days before her next scheduled Vivitrol shot (which was overdue). The perfect storm was created. In a moment of weakness, she was now gone from this earth as the fentanyl did not give her an option to be saved. As my family was in total shock and pain, we call the funeral home and he informs us that he had just did a service the day before for a young man who also accidentally overdosed. We call upon our priest, and he had just buried his nephew from this same cause. Then, as I stand with my heart broken parents and family in line at my sister’s wake, we are again confronted by parents who have lost their child, people who have lost a niece, nephew, cousin, friend, etc. and the list goes on.
How is it, that this disease is not considered, in my opinion, a contagious disease at this time and is posing a public health threat. This is not just an opioid crisis, but a health crisis too and needs to be addressed as such. I would ask, when these lawsuits are won, where will all the money go and most appropriately be used to make a difference? Paying the co-pays of the already deceased people from this disease will not prevent the next person from trying heroin for the first time, and forever changing the trajectory of their life ... including death. Prevention and being solution focused to save lives should be of upmost importance right now, period.
Concerned for the next generation,
Michelle L. Hopp
Fair Haven