Letter: Drug prices must be addressed

I have a huge problem with the rising cost of prescription drugs and the way our elected officials are dealing with it. Example, we all know how many people are reliant on insulin for diabetes. Watching the news the other day I see that Biden wants to regulate the price by giving people that rely on it a rebate of sorts. Initially this sounds good. However the price of insulin has risen about 150% in the last five years. This is not due to increased production cost; it is due to the greed in the industry. So the proposed fix is to give a higher supplemented rebate to those dependent on this drug by the government. So rather than try to regulate the big pharma companies, we will toss more tax money to offset the greed they are not ashamed to show? Just like big oil that fuels many politicians, big drug companies are right there with them. Wake up, people, and start complaining.