Letter: Dust off your Bible and read it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Where did this pandemic come from?

Well it has been said that the Bible has the answers.

So, I got my Bible down off the shelf and dusted it off.

And Genesis 1:1 says.d "In the beginning God created ..."

The heaven and the earth. Wow. The animals, trees, flowers, food, sun and the moon, stars, man, and from the man, He (God) created woman to be his help mate.

And from one man and one woman, He (God) created our little ones.

We are to take care of the little ones and the things He (God) created. God also gave us the Ten Commandments on how to live our lives. Where are they now? Gone, so God must be gone, too?

He (God) is not. He sees all the good and bad things we are doing.

You can read the Ten Commandments in Exodus — chapter 20.

So where did the virus come from, remember the virus is all over the world.

Amazing. How could that happen, God allowed it. Where ever it started God allowed it. You want to know why.

We the people have gone way away from the Ten Commandments.