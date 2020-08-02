Letter: Dust off your Bible and read it

Where did this pandemic come from?
Well it has been said that the Bible has the answers.
So, I got my Bible down off the shelf and dusted it off.
And Genesis 1:1 says.d "In the beginning God created ..."
The heaven and the earth. Wow. The animals, trees, flowers, food, sun and the moon, stars, man, and from the man, He (God) created woman to be his help mate.
And from one man and one woman, He (God) created our little ones.
We are to take care of the little ones and the things He (God) created. God also gave us the Ten Commandments on how to live our lives. Where are they now? Gone, so God must be gone, too?
He (God) is not. He sees all the good and bad things we are doing.
You can read the Ten Commandments in Exodus — chapter 20.
So where did the virus come from, remember the virus is all over the world.
Amazing. How could that happen, God allowed it. Where ever it started God allowed it. You want to know why.
We the people have gone way away from the Ten Commandments.
Because we want what we want and don't care how we get it. Where is God in all of this?
Well, God is in control and why he sent this unknown virus on us is so that we the people will get back to Him (God). We are doing our own thing. Where is it getting us? Too much corruption.
I suggest you get your Bible down of the shelf and dust it off and read it.
Joan Seamans
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!