Letter: Dygert a worthwhile investment for city

Auburn City Council’s proposal to raise City Manager Jeff Dygert’s salary in his contract renewal has stirred much discussion in the community and online. However, as someone who worked closely with the city manager, Mr. Dygert is not only the right person for the job, but this is also a sound and financially prudent decision by the city council. According to the 2019 International City/County Management Association’s (ICMA’s) Annual Salary Survey, the proposed contract would bring Mr. Dygert’s salary more in line with his peers managing cities with populations between 25,000 and 50,000 people in New York (median $155,000) and the country (median $164,750).

Mr. Dygert has proficiently lead Auburn’s operations with a steady hand. He has the vision, temperament and skills necessary to keep the department heads and employees moving forward on a variety of initiatives ranging from downtown revitalization, public safety facilities and infrastructure improvements. While attending to the core functions of government, Mr. Dygert also makes time for entrepreneurial government endeavors such as the city’s partnership with the community college at Falcon Park, and he and the city hall management team have performed well through the constantly changing needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the middle of a global pandemic, which has required countless hours of uncompensated overtime for salaried managers and department heads, is not an ideal time to look for a new city manager.