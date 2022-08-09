Letter: Eating fruits, vegetables helps health and planet

There are better things.

Thanks for your nutrition column from Barbara Intermill on how eating cows sometimes puts some carbon back in the soil. When done right with good manure/ pasture management, local sourcing, clean energy sources, and limited food waste, there are worse things.

For our planet and our health, we must ask if there are better things. In other columns Barbara Intermill does encourage people to eat whole fruits and vegetables. The American Medical Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Medical Society of the State of New York all agree that for our climate and our health we should eat more fruits and vegetables. With the Farm Bill of 2023 coming up we should vote for and encourage Congress people who will support good agriculture practices for all farmers producing good foods for all people.

In the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, we are promoting green energy for more people including farmers and consumers. There is also the start of trying to bring down medical costs by allowing the federal government to negotiate drug pricing as is done in most advanced industrial nations. This limited program will save billions. In the future a national health plan may improve our health ranking now at the bottom among 11 advanced industrialized nations, despite the United States spending the most per person among the 11 similar nations.

Dr. Phillip Gioia

Auburn

Dr. Phillip Gioia is medical director for Cayuga County.