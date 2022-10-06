Letter: Economy, crime are my main focus

Election Day on Nov. 8th is just around the corner. With it, the newly drawn district lines for Congress, state Senate and Assembly will be solidified. As the sitting assemblyman for the 126th District, what this means for me is getting familiar with new towns and communities. Public service has been the cornerstone of my career for quite some time, and the new lines provide me the opportunity to meet new people and continue fighting for central New York’s interests in state government.

As your representative, my two main focus areas are economic freedom and prosperity and public safety by restoring adequate law enforcement funding for our communities. For many today, the issue of economic prosperity is one of paramount importance. Following a pandemic and the various governmental regulations that coincided with it, our state and national economy has entered a serious inflationary period, one of the worst we’ve seen in nearly four decades. As of July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the overall consumer price index was up 8.5% over last year. Gas prices increased by 44% compared to July of last year, electricity costs rose by 15.2%, food costs rose by roughly 11%; these numbers aren’t trivial, they make the difference for a number of families who have to choose between filling up the car or buying groceries for the week. I’ve always advocated for reduced taxes, and even rallied with the Republican conference in the New York Assembly to enact a temporary pause on state sales taxes on food, household necessities and gas to provide some relief. It’s something I’m going to continue fighting for.

The same can be said for public safety. The state Division of Criminal Justice Services has documented crime statistics in Syracuse, where many of us travel to and work out of as commuters or otherwise, and the numbers aren’t great. The greater Syracuse area has seen a 13% increase in violent crime over the last five years, with an additional statistic showing that there’s been a 40% incline in gun violence in the Syracuse area. It tracks with what I’ve been reading and saying about Bail Reform, where judicial discretion was sidelined in favor of letting criminals walk away free from punishment. My position has been and will continue to be that New York must invest in law enforcement for the defense of our communities and protection of our law-abiding citizens.

John Lemondes

LaFayette

John Lemondes is state Assemblyman for the 126th District and is seeking re-election this year.