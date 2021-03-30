Letter: Editorial cartoon on voting was shameful

Shame on you for publishing a cartoon like the one in the March 12 edition. What are you a mouthpiece for, the Democratic Party? The elephant should be a donkey, if you know your history.
We need restrictions so that the vote stays honest or people like myself will not vote. I have voted in every election since I was 18 years old. I have never found it difficult to do. As you can see by address (Bluefield Manor), I am a very old man.
I have lived long enough to be witness to the truth of mun conclusions in the past. This is why I will not subscribe to your newspaper.
Herman Hertkorn
Auburn