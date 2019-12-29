I want to express my appreciation that The Citizen has made it very clear what was wrong with Rep. Katko's statement regarding impeachment. The distinction between abuse of power and committing a federal crime is critical for Americans to understand. Impeachment is specifically designed by the framers of the constitution as a mechanism for addressing abuse of power. The current situation is a threat to our democracy, because if a sitting president is allowed to use his power for personal and political gain, we no longer have a president acting in the interest of our nation and in the interests of the people who elected him.
Also, thank you for the editorial in support of the polystyrene ban. Polystyrene is a product that needs to be phased out for health and environmental reasons and Cayuga County can be a leader on this, rather than waiting for state action.
Rebecca Ruggles
Aurora