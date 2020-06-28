Letter: Educate yourself about 'black lives'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to Legislator Andrew Dennison’s recent letter published in The Citizen on June 25, 2020. First and foremost, coming from the top perch of the privilege totem pole, it is fairly easy for you to vilify and at the same time minimize the Black Lives Matter movement.

Before you can even begin to have any credibility as it relates to BLM, you must address more than police violence. Anyone paying attention to this movement knows that criminal justice reform is what brought about these protests initially, but you must also recognize that when we talk about “black lives” we are talking about black lives and livelihoods.

One statistic from one year ago comes nowhere near close enough to capture the full breadth of the systemic oppression that black and brown people have experienced for centuries. You must also speak about de-facto segregation of cities, higher per-capita incarceration rates, income inequality, voter suppression, and a litany of other issues.

Did you know that African Americans are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of whites per capita, that African Americans and whites use drugs at similar rates but African Americans are incarcerated at six times the rate of whites, and that white families on average have a net worth of more than ten times that of black families?