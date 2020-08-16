Letter: Education leaders must do their part

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The community continues to move forward with pertinent conversations and actions with local law enforcement to enhance equity and better understanding between the two cohorts. Based on the recent presentation and transparency driven by statistical information to social justice organizations by the Auburn Police Department and a pending mid-September presentation from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, it is time for social justice organizations to challenge the diversity intentions of those institutions that educate our young people.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District and Cayuga Community College’s executive leadership have been absent in articulating or discussing how their institutions are manifesting administrative/executive leadership that recruits, appoints, recognizes and values leaders of color. Now this observation may be misplaced. However, the community has not been advised of such written and measurable institutional plans. Those leaders and their boards are now on notice and challenged to provide to the community their written plans to diversify their administrative and teaching ranks to better prepare students for a diverse and multicultural world of employment and societal participation.