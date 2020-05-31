Letter: Education must evolve thoughtfully

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When we “reimagine” education, all stakeholders need to be at the table: teachers, administrators and staff, school board members, taxpayers, parents, and students ... and, OK, Bill Gates and Governor Cuomo. During a time of crisis leaders need to make decisions quickly and definitively. Why flaunt a billionaire’s offer to dictate change to our education system? Leadership requires trust so we can move forward together.

When the governor closed schools, everyone moved together and provided online content in an emergency situation. Schools are not providing distance learning. Nor are they providing online classes. Educators are doing herculean work to get content and support to students all over NY in any way possible.

It is not all happening online and all students are not engaged. Many students lack the technological tools at home and many school districts lack the technological infrastructure to support online/distance learning. Some parents are guiding these efforts and some are not for many reasons. It is not perfect and there are plenty of areas that need to be improved. We may need to do this again or we may want to use technology to supplement education in the future.