Letter: Elder care workers are heroes, too

In the weeks past, there has been a recognition for medical workers, first responders, our police, who are all on the front line here in Auburn and all over the US. Our wonderful governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been talking about giving health care workers and custodians and many others on the front line a bonus for hazard pay for such; they are most deserving. And here in our little community (Auburn) as well, I'm sure. I am a bit troubled because we hear about the police, the firemen, the doctors, the nurses, the postal workers and on and on, but not my wife. And most if not all of the staff who work at Northbrook Heights here in our wonderful city have not seemed to have heard anything about hazard pay or any such things like this to help their families in these hard times. She is barely making minimum wage but she gets ready every morning without pause to go and take care of our community's loved ones. And who has gone down there and stood outside with signs thanking them for caring for all of their loved ones?