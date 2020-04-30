Letter: Elder care workers are heroes, too

In the weeks past, there has been a recognition for medical workers, first responders, our police, who are all on the front line here in Auburn and all over the US. Our wonderful governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been talking about giving health care workers and custodians and many others on the front line a bonus for hazard pay for such; they are most deserving. And here in our little community (Auburn) as well, I'm sure. I am a bit troubled because we hear about the police, the firemen, the doctors, the nurses, the postal workers and on and on, but not my wife. And most if not all of the staff who work at Northbrook Heights here in our wonderful city have not seemed to have heard anything about hazard pay or any such things like this to help their families in these hard times. She is barely making minimum wage but she gets ready every morning without pause to go and take care of our community's loved ones. And who has gone down there and stood outside with signs thanking them for caring for all of their loved ones?
She loves her job and she works extremely hard there, as do all of the rest of the staff there. What I'm getting at is don't they technically risk their lives, as well as risk their families' lives at home, to take care of those lovely people in that adult care and assisted living home? So where are their thank yous and atta-girls or atta-boys. We love them all too, don't we? And they are risking their lives to make sure that your mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, are well cared for in their golden years, and make extra sure amid this virus outbreak. So, people of Auburn, drive down by Northbrook Heights and beep your horns and wave and shout out and let these beautiful people know how much they mean. They all deserve to hear our praise and not only at Northbrook, but at every elderly care facility in our city. Let those wonderful people know that they matter and are appreciated as well. We love you, all ladies and gentlemen, of the elder care homes. Thank you very much for your service.
Charles Schenck
Auburn
