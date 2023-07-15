In response to Justin Ritzel's recent column, I want to start with where we agree. The New York State Education Department's Board of Regents was flippant about the financial burdens they are imposing on us and our local school boards in this troubled economy. Also, at odds with the Board of Regents' assumptions, "warrior" describes an ethic to one's community: protection, sacrifice, and courage. Thank you, Mr. Ritzel, for calling the board out.

My disagreement runs deeper than any single decision by the Board of Regents. The board didn't simply overstep its bounds. In its current state, the board itself is an overstep by Albany on our local representative governments. Having board members appointed by anyone but us takes our power away.

Mr. Ritzel and others miss the fundamental point: Men and women died to instantiate our freedom of speech. Warriors literally went to war and gave some or all to protect the rights that the board is bypassing if not downright usurping. The anti-American state board is clearly OK with stepping on those rights repeatedly. The question is: Why do they feel emboldened to do so?

Elections are needed — not the status quo of appointing board members. The cavalier decision to crush our free speech in our local communities is downstream of how the board was originally created and currently sustained. The main problem is that board members are not directly elected by us, making them several steps removed from the people they supposedly serve.

Mr. Ritzel pointed out the symptoms but not the more fundamental disease. Each member of the Board of Regents is appointed by the state Legislature for 5-year terms — just enough time for clout chasers to iatrogenically damage our kids and pad their resumes while doing nothing substantial. Albany's centralized board is no way to run a principled democratic republic. As citizens who feel free speech deep in our bones and know the sacrifices made for our unalienable rights, we need to speak forthrightly and with courage against these smug tyrants in Albany.

Can you name one board member? Their worldview? Their qualifications? Can you name who represents Cayuga County? How they were appointed?

The board's policies are detrimental. Students' scores have plummeted for decades, and the board ignores the mental health crisis. Albany has only worsened our schools and kids' futures. The time is now to demand change. elections are needed or the Board disbanded.

Matthew Weinerth

Weedsport