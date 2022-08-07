Letter: Elected officials should be honorable

It’s me again, the Psychiatric NP, and Army Brat, I must add, and I can’t be quiet any longer! I, like millions of others, have been watching the January 6th committee hearing. With every revelation, I firmly believe the Republican Party needs a serious, Time Out! The candidates that ran and won on The Big Lie especially, and the current oath breakers serving in our government now. How can you serve in an elected office if you think the present government and the president is illegitimate? And not fairly elected! If you do happen to win, you should choke on your oath! Not one of you deserve one vote, unless you stop running on lies and run on real issues. And not cultural issues. Issues like taking care of your veterans, especially the ones from the last two! Thank you Jon Stewart.

Running for office is a privilege not just a right. It’s an honorable thing to do. And each vote you get, is an honor to receive. Not with lies, but with trust and responsibility, and being concerned with your constituents, not being beholden to one of the most dishonorable man who ever lived. Guilty of a complete dereliction of duty as a commander and chief, who’s only platform is hatred, anger, resentment, lies and just getting even. He should do jail time.

I want to mention that there are honorable republicans, who have honored their oath and and saved our democracy. And there are reluctantly honorable republicans who over the past administration done the right thing. Of course all of them have been punished by their own party for doing the right thing and saving our democracy. What kind of a message is this? If you do the right thing and save our democracy you must be punished by order of the king.

You all need a serious time out! You need to sit quietly and reflect on who you are and what you stand for. Hopefully you one day be come the worthy opponent you once were. Instead of a band of blood thirsty, lying, antigovernment, conspiracy theory believing party. Who eats their own and anybody who disagrees with threats, violent videos and shunning. It’s a terrible image. You are so good at telling us what to read, what we can do for our children, and what a woman can do with her body. Clean up your house!

Geraldine Germano-Yaw

Sempronius