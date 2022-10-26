Letter: Election deniers do not belong in office

Over 300 Republicans are running for office across the US who are 2020 election deniers. Believing in a lie (and a big one at that) and getting elected to public office is very worrisome and it should cause anyone who would vote for these True Believers to think twice.

Trump and some of his surrogates simply made up the Big Lie conspiracy. He was scared of losing the 2020 election well in advance. Like any playground bully he claimed that if he lost the election that it was rigged — a nationwide cabal of wily Democrats had done him in, purely made-up hogwash. Did he have any proof? Don’t bother, he lost 60 of 61 court claims because his lawyers had no proof. Trump’s own appointees declared the 2020 election was fair.

Too many Trump supporters are so enamored of him they would vote for him even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue (Trump said it himself, Jan. 23, 2016). Let’s face it, he was right. Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, Breitbart and others all paint Trump as unfairly targeted by the left, "mainstream" media, etc.; poor Donald.

He lost in 2020, fair and square, yet he tried everything he could think of to subvert the will of 81 million Americans who knew how crooked he was (74 million voted Trump). Trump’s arm twisting of Brad Raffensberger, Georgia secretary of state, to “find” 11,780 votes (so he could "win" Georgia). Organizing 84 fraudulent electors from seven states (subverting even those states’ rights under the US Constitution, Article 2 and 12th Amendment), all culminating in the infamous Jan. 6 riot for which so many Trump acolytes are paying a heavy price.

Trump’s corrupt undermining of our democracy persists with too many followers blithely ignoring Republican witnesses before the House Jan. 6th Committee. And Trump’s acolytes haven’t stopped: invasions of election offices, illegal access to voting machines, and so many threats to local election officials and poll watchers that one in three may quit. Election deniers, kowtowing to Trump, either ignore or support such efforts just to get elected.

Trump is subverting our democracy and will use every underhanded tactic to avoid jail. He considers himself above the law and has mastered the art of lying. It really isn’t a question of what law he has broken, but how many. I hope the Department of Justice will use the full force of the law to hold Trump accountable — the country and the Republican Party deserve better.

Jim Chattin

Moravia