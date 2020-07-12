Letter: Electoral College must be abolished

To say that the Electoral College is a corrupt anti American unconstitutional system for electing the President of the United States of America is way far more than a gross understatement. For it has an inception among other peculiar subjunctive institutions a basis upon the immoral bonds of slavery. No other official elections anywhere employs such a scandalous unpatriotic procedure.
We are misled into falsely believing we are voting for candidates directly while indirectly it is concealed that we are in fact voting for some obscure ambiguous invisible delegates.
The ballot itself is rigged to mislead confuse and cover-up for it is fabricated and made-up to appear as if we are voting for candidates when in reality we are tricked into thinking we are voting for presidential candidates. Thus it is concealed from us that we are being blinded to the fact that our right to vote is being misappropriately deviously and confiscated pilfered and embezzled.
This last election was a phenomenally quintessential example of what happened when we allow this undemocratic Electoral College to exist. For even though the highly intelligent competent candidate who received a majority of well over three million more votes than her opponent, we are forcibly manipulated into accepting this mentally ill, anti American, narcissistic, greedy, white supremacist, racist, terrorist, criminal who does not lead us but instead misleads with his lies and disparaging innuendos.
We want our legal constitutional right to vote back. We want our votes to count so we can feasibly maintain the truth and justice our democracy was founded on and torn away from us by the Electoral College's malevolent malicious invocation in 1804 well over two centuries ago. We must immediately take action now right away and sue the US government and take this far more than outdated imprecation to the Supreme Court to have this hideous, flagrant nonsensical unjustifiable shameful insult to our intelligence that shrouds and barricades our rights to freely vote, infinitely completely and irrevocably eliminated.
Let Freedom Ring
Barry Kahn
Syracuse
