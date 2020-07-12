Letter: Electoral College must be abolished

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To say that the Electoral College is a corrupt anti American unconstitutional system for electing the President of the United States of America is way far more than a gross understatement. For it has an inception among other peculiar subjunctive institutions a basis upon the immoral bonds of slavery. No other official elections anywhere employs such a scandalous unpatriotic procedure.

We are misled into falsely believing we are voting for candidates directly while indirectly it is concealed that we are in fact voting for some obscure ambiguous invisible delegates.

The ballot itself is rigged to mislead confuse and cover-up for it is fabricated and made-up to appear as if we are voting for candidates when in reality we are tricked into thinking we are voting for presidential candidates. Thus it is concealed from us that we are being blinded to the fact that our right to vote is being misappropriately deviously and confiscated pilfered and embezzled.