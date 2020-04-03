Letter: Emergency workers are truly heroes

I would like to take a moment to express my deepest respect and admiration for the courage being displayed by our EMTs, advanced life support providers and paramedics who staff the ambulances that serve the city of Auburn.
In addition, I also applaud all of the volunteers that respond throughout Cayuga County during this national emergency. These heroes, one and all, put their lives on the line every time they answer the call for help. But right now that challenge is greater than ever as we face an invisible adversary — a virus that can attack us as we try to help you. These skilled and dedicated individuals answer the call 24-7. They are putting in more hours than ever, dealing with one new directive after another and ever-changing guidance and instructions. They are coping with shortages of protective equipment and increased stresses in their personal lives, yet they are there for you and me when we need them.
Over my long career in emergency medical services I have always felt a deep sense of pride and gratitude to be considered a member of the EMS community, walking shoulder to shoulder with the best of the best. They say that courage is not the absence of fear, but rather doing what must be done regardless of your fears. When you see those red and blue lights, when you hear those sirens, when you see uniformed or civilian responders fulfilling their duty, know that your are seeing courage in action. Be sure to show them your respect and gratitude. They make this world a better place.
Lon A. Fricano
Springport
Lon A. Fricano is a paramedic and director of operations for TLC Emergency Medical Services' Auburn service.
