Letter: Emergency workers are truly heroes

I would like to take a moment to express my deepest respect and admiration for the courage being displayed by our EMTs, advanced life support providers and paramedics who staff the ambulances that serve the city of Auburn.

In addition, I also applaud all of the volunteers that respond throughout Cayuga County during this national emergency. These heroes, one and all, put their lives on the line every time they answer the call for help. But right now that challenge is greater than ever as we face an invisible adversary — a virus that can attack us as we try to help you. These skilled and dedicated individuals answer the call 24-7. They are putting in more hours than ever, dealing with one new directive after another and ever-changing guidance and instructions. They are coping with shortages of protective equipment and increased stresses in their personal lives, yet they are there for you and me when we need them.