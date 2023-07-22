We'd like to offer a huge "shout out" to the dedicated staffs at Fillmore Glen State Park and Four Town Ambulance.

While hiking the North Rim trail with our dogs this past week, I slipped on wet rocks and fell backward, sustaining serious injuries, including a brief loss of consciousness that required medical assistance. A passerby notified the park staff about my injuries when she reached the bottom, and they, in turn, contacted Four Town Ambulance.

To our great relief, park personnel Kathy and (lifeguard) Emma, and Four Town EMTs Linda and Liam arrived on the north rim trail in teams of two, hiking up the gorge trail and following the snowmobile route in a small four-wheeler. They performed a prompt situational and medical evaluation, and transported me down to the parking area.

I was met by two Four Town ambulances and Director of Operations Matt, given an thorough evaluation, and kept under observation until my wife and our dogs made the walk back down.

We want to express our gratitude to a thoughtful fellow hiker, all the dedicated Fillmore Glen staff involved in the park's response — especially Kathy and Emma — and the dedicated Emergency Medical professionals from Four Town ambulance.

I imagine that most people — like us — don't give much thought to what would happen if they had an emergency at the park. But rest assured that the dedicated staff at Fillmore Glen State Park, and the professionals at Four Town First Aid Ambulance are ready to help at a moment's notice.

Respectfully,

Mark Cohen and Joan Wlad

Owasco