Letter: EMS coverage involves more than just Auburn

Allow me to respond to a few questions and comments utilizing my name: The current company contracted to provide EMS coverage to the city of Auburn responds to several mutual aid requests per week to the adjacent towns, including Elbridge and Skaneateles. So yes, it affects me, but more importantly, 15,000 other individuals. Secondly, the current form of government in the city has a manager who oversees the daily operations of it. Not the city council. The buck stops with him or her. I don't believe it was the council that proposed the new agency! It's a great dream to spend $1 million and think your personnel shortage is just going to disappear. There needs to be a recruitment and retention program created and carefully analyzed to meet this challenge.