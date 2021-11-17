Letter: End child marriage with no exceptions

Accolades to our New York state legislators, for passing Nalia’s Law on a bipartisan basis, officially ending child marriage with no exceptions in our state! New York is only the sixth state in the nation to ban child marriage. Much work still needs to be done.

Zonta USA is working with UNICEF USA and Unchained At Last to end child marriage in our nation. Nearly 300,000 minors under age 18 were legally married in the United States between 2000 and 2018. A comprehensive study done by Unchained At Last, with a grant from the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation, has shown devastating consequences on the lives of these children that include: social isolation, limited education and an increase in domestic violence. This destroys lives.

Annually, Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, Zonta Clubs worldwide unite in an advocacy campaign entitled, “16 Days of Activism: Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women.” To highlight this human rights’ violation, Zonta Club of Skaneateles continues to work with Seymour Library (Auburn) and Skaneateles Library. Through educational and informative displays, our goal is to increase public awareness about violence against women and the oftentimes inalterable negative consequences of child marriage.

Congratulations to New York state for ending child marriage, no exceptions. Let our state be a model to the remaining 44! No exceptions!

Kathie Falgitano

Auburn

Judi Valvo

Sennett

Kathie Falgitano and Judi Valvo are advocacy co-chairs for Zonta Club of Skaneateles.

