Letter: Ensure health care for all New Yorkers

America thinks of itself as exceptional with New York nicknamed the Empire State. Our national and state records on health care fail to live up to those lofty expectations and promises. Even though New York state has one of the lowest uninsured rates, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the fact that any New Yorker lacks health coverage should be an embarrassment. The fact that anyone is uninsured should be a bigger embarrassment for New York and every other state. Sadly, some people still think health care isn’t a human right.

America is unique in that our nation lacks universal health care for all its residents while allowing someone to go bankrupt for simply getting sick. No other developed nation allows this to happen. Although New York ranks low in the number of residents with significant medical debt, we as a state can still do much better by not allowing this to happen. No one should go bankrupt or work a second job because they became sick or were in an accident. The solution for New York to deal with these problems is passage of the New York Health Act. This act would ensure every New Yorker has health care and not have to worry about medical debt while fighting against a major illness such as cancer. I implore my fellow New Yorkers to visit www.nyhcampaign.org to learn more about the New York Health Act. In addition, please contact your state representatives to urge them to pass the New York Health Act. Let’s show people why New York is the Empire State and a national leader.