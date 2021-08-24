Letter: Entertainment value has done down hill

Oh yes, the good old days. Long ago they were. And yes, the 50s and 60s were the best. Totally chaotic they were not. Peaceful and wonderful they were. One couldn't ask for anymore. It was all there for enjoyment.
Auburn was a great place to be in that era. Mom-and-pop grocery stores were everywhere and within walking distance for most everyone. Just about every weekend in the summer Catholic churches had parish festivals that were fun to go to. Nearby Emerson Park had all the Deauville entertainment daily with all their different rides in a carnival atmosphere. And there was always the lake to take a cool dip in and picnic grounds available for family gatherings. Nearby, the Little League fields were very nice and enjoyable for players and fans. Right across the street was the very popular drive-in eating establishment, Green Shutters, where orders were taken from vehicles and brought back for eating in the vehicle. Nearby was the very popular hot dog eatery Jitch's. A little ways down another drive-in eatery, Johnny's Drive-In, where girls in roller skates took orders and roller skated the food back to you. Downtown had good stores and eateries. Baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts we're here, there and everywhere. Pro baseball at Falcon Park.
Radio and TV show had outstanding programming. Neither was flooded with commercials like present programming, especially on TV where there are five or six minutes of commercials every seven or eight minutes of programming. Present TV programming is atrocious even with the 160 channels. The same old shows being shown time and again. Watching "Two and a Half Men" is atrocious viewing watching it once, let alone multiple times. The same with "3rd Rock From the Sun," "Maude" and "Golden Girls."
Fifties radio had great music all the time. Rock and roll was the best music ever with great singers like the Platters, Elvis, Chuck Berry, Pat Boone, Teresa Brewer, the Everly Brothers, etc. There was no heavy metal nonsense or nonsensical rap music.
There were four movie theaters in town, Shines, Palace, Capitol and the Jefferson, and two drive-ins. Even though local TV had only five or six channels, programming was always good. "Ed Sullivan Show," "Bonanza," "I've Got a Secret," "What's My Line," we're great shows. Movies in that era were always good.
Yes, those were the good old days. Not like the present era of bad things constantly happening, making living mostly unpleasant.
Murray Lynch
Auburn