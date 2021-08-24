Letter: Entertainment value has done down hill

Oh yes, the good old days. Long ago they were. And yes, the 50s and 60s were the best. Totally chaotic they were not. Peaceful and wonderful they were. One couldn't ask for anymore. It was all there for enjoyment.

Auburn was a great place to be in that era. Mom-and-pop grocery stores were everywhere and within walking distance for most everyone. Just about every weekend in the summer Catholic churches had parish festivals that were fun to go to. Nearby Emerson Park had all the Deauville entertainment daily with all their different rides in a carnival atmosphere. And there was always the lake to take a cool dip in and picnic grounds available for family gatherings. Nearby, the Little League fields were very nice and enjoyable for players and fans. Right across the street was the very popular drive-in eating establishment, Green Shutters, where orders were taken from vehicles and brought back for eating in the vehicle. Nearby was the very popular hot dog eatery Jitch's. A little ways down another drive-in eatery, Johnny's Drive-In, where girls in roller skates took orders and roller skated the food back to you. Downtown had good stores and eateries. Baseball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts we're here, there and everywhere. Pro baseball at Falcon Park.